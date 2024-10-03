Potential Public Health Risk Among Individuals Ordering Counterfeit Prescription Medications from Online Pharmacies

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is informing public health officials, clinicians, and affected patients, their families, and caregivers about a potential public health risk among individuals ordering what they believe to be prescription medications from online pharmacies. On September 30, 2024, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) announced an indictment against individuals running illegal online pharmacies. According to the DOJ, these individuals are advertising, selling, manufacturing, and shipping millions of unregulated counterfeit prescription pills to tens of thousands of individuals in the U.S. The counterfeit pills frequently contain fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine, and methamphetamine. Individuals who ordered drugs from these illegal pharmacies could be at risk for an overdose.



The U.S. Food and Drug Administration warns that there are online pharmacies that claim to sell prescription drugs at deeply discounted prices, often without requiring a prescription. These internet-based pharmacies often sell unapproved, counterfeit, or otherwise unsafe medicines outside the safeguards followed by licensed pharmacies. Individuals should only take medications prescribed by a licensed healthcare provider and dispensed by a licensed pharmacy.

According to the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy, nearly 95% of websites offering prescription-only drugs online operate illegally.

If you or someone you know has purchased pills from an online pharmacy:

· Check to see if the pharmacy is U.S. state-licensed. Locate a State-Licensed Online Pharmacy | FDA. If you have obtained medications from a pharmacy that is not U.S. state-licensed, do not consume the medication.

If you suspect you have counterfeit pills from an illegal online pharmacy, do not take them. Dispose of them safely. Beware of online pharmacies that: Do not require a doctor’s prescription. Are not licensed in the U.S. and by your state board of pharmacy. Offer deep discounts or prices that seem too good to be true.

Always have naloxone, an opioid overdose reversal drug, with you. Naloxone should be given immediately in response to any person who shows signs of an opioid overdose. Always have someone nearby whenever you are ingesting any unknown substance or medication in case of emergency.

In case of a poisoning emergency, call 911 and seek medical attention immediately.

For questions about an unknown substance, contact Poison Control (call 1-800-222-1222 or visit https://poisoncenters.org).

FDA’s BeSafeRx campaign helps consumers learn about how to safely buy prescription medicines online: https://www.fda.gov/drugs/besaferx-your-source-online-pharmacy-information/besaferx-resources-consumers

