Shop Westerlay Orchids Retail Shop October 21st – 26th and 100% of the Profits Support Local Students 

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Carrying on a rich tradition of community outreach and support, Westerlay Orchids announces for the seventh year in a row their Carpinteria Education Foundation Inc. (CEF) fundraiser. The family-owned business pledges 100% of retail shop proceeds from October 21st, 2024, to October 26th, 2024, to help support the local non-profit. Westerlay Orchids continues to commit to serving the community’s needs. Last year, with this fundraising event, Westerlay raised over $21,335 in 2023 for CEF, and they are hoping to match that for this year’s fundraiser.

The team at Westerlay Orchids is led by second-generation flower cultivator and Owner/ President Toine Overgaag, who believes in the company’s responsibility to the community. “We care about this community, and giving back to CEF and local schools has been one of our favorite ways to express appreciation for Carpinteria,” explains Overgaag, “Supporting these students in an impactful way is something we look forward to doing every year.”

Money raised during this week-long fundraiser will help fund Library Resources needed through the nonprofit CEF. For more than 30 years, CEF has remained dedicated to the academic success of Carpinteria and Summerland students. The non-profit partners with local schools to provide scholarship opportunities and other essential resources to the city’s youth. CEF also helps shape Santa Barbara’s future by offering students skill-building in science and technology, language arts, humanities, culinary arts, and agriculture.

The Westerlay Showroom is open Monday through Friday, 9-4:30 p.m., and Sunday, 10-4 p.m., and is located at 3504 Via Real in Carpinteria. Discover the complete collection of Westerlay’s world-class orchids, including the cascading and bramble arrangements. Learn more about the distinctive Westerlay Orchids’ philosophy of environmental sustainability and community outreach at www.WesterlayOrchids.com.

About Westerlay Orchids:

Based in beautiful Carpinteria, California, Westerlay Orchids is proud to serve as Southern California’s largest commercial orchid grower. The company annually distributes over 4 million orchids directly to customers and local and national supermarket chains, as well as florists and designers. Westerlay Orchids is a pioneer in environmental and sustainability practices and regularly contributes to local schools, nonprofit organizations, and many other community causes. Visit www.Westerlay.com to learn more about the third-generation, family-run company.