Visit Santa Barbara Lodging Promotion Offers Locals 30 Percent Discounts on Overnight Stays

Santa Barbara, Calif. (Sept. 25, 2024) — With the holiday season fast approaching, putting up visiting friends and family at a local hotel or vacation rental may start to sound more and more appealing than squeezing everyone into your own home. Why not stress less by booking at a local lodging property? Or even take a staycation in the South Coast to relax before the holidays swing into high gear?

Starting Oct. 1, Visit Santa Barbara is bringing back its locals-only lodging promotion, offering 30% discounts for residents from Goleta to Carpinteria who book overnight trips to the Santa Barbara South Coast. The deals apply to stays between October 2024 and early 2025 at more than a dozen properties.

Participating hotels range from luxury resorts such as The Ritz-Carlton Bacara, Santa Barbara and Rosewood Miramar Beach to boutique hotels like Inn by the Harbor as well as bed and breakfast hotels like The Eagle Inn. Short-term rental properties from Paradise Retreats are also included. Some properties are sweetening the deal with extra perks for locals who book overnight stays, such as complimentary parking or resort credit.

Although this off-season deal is only for locals, area residents can extend the offer to their visiting friends and relatives. Dates of stay, as well as terms and conditions, vary by property, and blackout dates may apply. To view all the available offers, terms and instructions for booking, visit: https://santabarbaraca.com/locals

“Visit Santa Barbara is excited to bring back the locals’ lodging promotion for the second year, offering community members and their visiting friends and family great seasonal rates on overnight hotel stays,” said Kathy Janega-Dykes, president/CEO of Visit Santa Barbara, the official destination marketing organization for the South Coast.

“Now’s a wonderful time to experience the Santa Barbara South Coast’s renowned hospitality through these limited-time offers designed specifically for locals and their loved ones. We invite residents to share these discounts with their friends and family or create cherished memories of their own by taking a staycation.”

The mission of Visit Santa Barbara is to inspire overnight travel to the Santa Barbara South Coast in order to enhance the community’s economy and quality of life. VSB’s primary vehicles are tourism marketing, PR and sales channels that lead to overnight bookings, increase business and tax revenue and support jobs. Visit Santa Barbara is a nonprofit 501(c)(6) organization jointly funded by the South Coast Tourism Business Improvement District and a membership of hospitality-related busi­nesses, as well as grants from the City of Santa Barbara and the County of Santa Barbara. Annual spending by travelers to the South Coast totals more than $2.24 billion, supporting more than 15,000 jobs and generating more than $82.9 million in yearly tax revenues, according to Future Partners, a tourism market research firm.