I am thrilled to share the news and invite the community to come together for an inspiring cause. Our non-profit organization, Namaste Direct, is hosting a silent auction on October 13th at the Santa Barbara Wine Collective, and we would love to have members of our community participate in this event with us!

The auction will feature various items and services kindly donated by local businesses and individuals, including wine tasting & tours, gift baskets, ticket vouchers, and fitness experiences. All proceeds will go toward funding micro-loans for women entrepreneurs in Guatemala, aiding us in reaching our goals to raise funds, increase awareness of women’s rights, and provide business advising, financial literacy, and additional resources to help women gain economic empowerment and independence. This is the perfect opportunity for attendees to enjoy a splendid evening, win exciting items/services, and greatly contribute to a meaningful cause.

To purchase a ticket for the event, please contact Sasha Scotthoefer (sschotthoefer@ucsb.edu). For any additional information about our cause, please refer to Namaste Direct’s Website: https://namastedirect.org/contact-us/. We would be honored to accept donations from local businesses or individuals who would like to contribute an item for our auction. Thank you for your support and helping us spread the word. With your participation, we can continue creating prosperity as a collective and ensure a memorable and impactful silent auction event!