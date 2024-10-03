You’re Invited to the Ribbon Cutting For the New Cox Innovation Lab at the United Boys & Girls Club Carpinteria Unit

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

The James M. Cox Foundation, the charitable arm of Cox Enterprises, parent company for Cox Communications and the United Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara County will co-host a ribbon cutting for the new and state-of-the-art Cox Innovation Lab on Thursday, October 3 at 3:30 p.m. at the Club’s Carpinteria location.

The Cox Innovation Lab gives children enrolled in the Boys & Girls Clubs the freedom to explore their interest in STEAM through new and innovative technology. The lab features virtual reality stations, gaming systems, TVs, Wi-Fi and internet services provided by Cox Communications.

Cox’s partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America began in the 1970s and expanded significantly in 2004 with the launch of innovation labs, making 2024 a milestone year that celebrates two decades of growth and impact.

What: Ribbon Cutting for the Cox Innovation Lab at the United Boys & Girls Club’s Goleta location

Who: Malcolm Mitchell, Super Bowl Champion, Author and Digital Literacy Champion

Michael Baker, Chief Executive Officer, United Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara County

Kirsten McLaughlin, Santa Barbara Market Vice President, Cox Communications

Tony Vallejo, Board Member, United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County

Das Williams, Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors, Representing District 1

Mónica J. Solórzano, City of Carpinteria, Councilmember Representing District 1

Esmeralda Estrada, Representing the Office of Congressmen Salud Carbajal

Geordie Scully, Representing the Office Senator Monique Limon

When: Thursday, October 3, 2024 from 3:30 – 4:30 p.m.

Where: United Boys & Girls Club– Carpinteria Location

4849 Foothill Drive, Carpinteria, CA 93013

Media RSVP & Questions: Charla Batey

949-354-1787

Charla.Batey@cox.com

About Cox Communications

Cox Communications is committed to creating meaningful moments of human connection through technology. As the largest private broadband company in America, we operate fiber-powered networks in more than 30 states, providing connections and advanced managed IT and cloud services for nearly seven million homes and businesses nationwide. We’re dedicated to empowering others to build a better future and celebrate diverse products, people, suppliers, communities and the characteristics that make each one unique. Cox Communications is the largest division of Cox Enterprises, a family-owned business founded in 1898 by Governor James M. Cox.

The commercial division of Cox Communications, Cox Business, provides a broad commercial solutions portfolio, including advanced managed IT, cloud and fiber-based network solutions that support connected environments, unique hospitality experiences and diverse applications for nearly 370,000 businesses nationwide. For more information, please visit www.coxbusiness.com.

About The James M. Cox Foundation

The James M. Cox Foundation is named in honor of Cox Enterprises’ founder and provides funding for capital campaigns and special projects in communities where the company operates. James M. Cox was Ohio’s first three-term governor and the 1920 Democratic nominee for president of the United States.

The Foundation concentrates its community support in several areas, including: conservation and environment; early childhood education; empowering families and individuals for success; and health.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of America

For 160 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA.org) has provided a safe place for kids and teens to learn and grow. Clubs offer caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Boys & Girls Club’s programming promotes academic success, good character and citizenship, and healthy lifestyles. More than 4,700 Clubs serve 4.6 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. National headquarters are located in Atlanta. Learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of America on Facebook and Twitter.

About the United Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara County

The United Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara County serves over 3,000 youth per day. The Club’s mission is to empower all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential by promoting their healthy social, emotional, intellectual, and physical development. For more information about the United Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara County, visit www.unitedbg.org.