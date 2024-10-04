Biden-Harris Administration Approves California’s “Internet for All” Initial Proposal

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

WASHINGTON – The Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) has approved California’s Initial Proposal for the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) program, a cornerstone of the Biden-Harris Administration’s “Internet for All” initiative.

This approval enables California to request access to funding and begin implementation of the BEAD program—a major step towards closing the digital divide and meeting the President’s goal of connecting everyone in America with affordable, reliable, high-speed Internet service.

“In the 21st century, a reliable Internet connection is a critical necessity that enables access to jobs, health care, and education. Thanks to the Biden-Harris Administration’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the Department of Commerce is ensuring everyone in California and across the country has access to quality, affordable high-speed Internet,” said U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo. “Congratulations to the team in California. We look forward to working with you to ensure that everyone in the state is connected.”

The BEAD program is a $42.45 billion state grant program authorized by President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. California was allocated over $1.8 billion to deploy or upgrade high-speed Internet networks to ensure that everyone has access to reliable, affordable, high-speed Internet service.

Once deployment goals are met, any remaining funding can be used on high-speed Internet adoption, training, and workforce development efforts, among other eligible uses.

“Today, California can move their Internet for All efforts from planning to action,” said Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Communications and Information and NTIA Administrator Alan Davidson. “I congratulate the California Public Utilities Commission for developing a strong proposal for how they will connect all of their residents to high-speed Internet service.”

“Thanks to the support of the Biden-Harris Administration, California is on track to connect more communities than ever before to affordable, reliable high-speed internet,” said Governor Gavin Newsom. “The historic investments provided by the BEAD program are vital to our work in closing the digital divide.”

“I have worked my entire Congressional career to bring high-speed, reliable Internet access to every American,” said Congresswoman Anna Eshoo (CA-16). “Congress made a generational investment in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to bridge the digital divide and the Biden-Harris Administration has been hard at work to ensure the job gets done right. Today’s announcement is a critical step in my decades-long work to bring broadband access to every corner of California and ensure everyone has the tools to thrive in the 21st Century.”

“Every single American deserves access to reliable and affordable high-speed Internet,” said Congressman John Garamendi (CA-8). “I am pleased that the Biden-Harris Administration is working to fully implement the 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, a historic federal investment in broadband connectivity. NTIA’s approval of California’s BEAD Program Initial Proposal is a critical step towards unlocking billions in funding to ensure every Californian can access the Internet services needed for work, school, healthcare, and more. I look forward to seeing the BEAD Program in action as it helps close the digital divide and bring Internet service to households across our state.”

“California is ready to put these funds to work, bolstering our economy, building durable broadband infrastructure, and generating quality jobs,” said President Alice Reynolds of the California Public Utilities Commission.

“I am pleased to see us achieve this historic milestone in the deployment of broadband made possible through the BEAD Program,” said Commissioner Darcie L. Houck of the California Public Utilities Commission. “This investment by the Federal government will provide a significant contribution to meet our shared goals in closing the digital divide and providing broadband for all Californians. As we move forward with the BEAD program, I encourage all stakeholders to remain engaged and continue to participate in the process leading to our final proposal to NTIA. We will need everyone’s contribution to help maximize this once in a generation investment.”

BEAD-eligible entities—the 56 states, territories, and the District of Columbia—are required to submit for NTIA’s approval an Initial Proposal detailing how they plan to spend their BEAD allocation to deliver high-speed Internet access to all unserved and underserved locations within their borders. All states submitted their Initial Proposals by December 27, 2023.

NTIA provides updates on the status of all 56 states and territories’ Initial Proposal here: https://Internetforall.gov/bead-initial-proposal-progress-dashboard.

NTIA will continue to announce approval of Initial Proposals on a rolling basis.

One year from Initial Proposal approval, states must submit a Final Proposal that details, among other things, the outcome of the subgrantee selection process and how the state will ensure universal coverage.

Internet for All

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law includes a historic $65 billion investment to expand affordable and reliable high-speed Internet access in communities across the U.S. NTIA recently launched a series of new high-speed Internet grant programs funded by the law that will build high-speed Internet infrastructure across the country, create more low-cost high-speed Internet service options, and address the digital equity and inclusion needs in our communities.

For more information on the Biden-Harris Administration’s high-speed Internet service programs, please visit InternetforAll.gov.

About the National Telecommunications and Information Administration

The National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA), part of the U.S. Department of Commerce, is the Executive Branch agency that advises the President on telecommunications and information policy issues. NTIA’s programs and policymaking focus largely on expanding broadband Internet access and adoption in America, expanding the use of spectrum by all users, advancing public safety communications, and ensuring that the Internet remains an engine for innovation and economic growth.