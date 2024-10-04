News Release: New Cox Innovation Lab at Boys & Girls Club Provides Opportunities for Local Kids 

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

CARPINTERIA, CA – (October 4, 2024) – United Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara County celebrated the opening of a new technology-filled Innovation Lab at its Carpinteria club made possible thanks to a $25,000 grant from the James M. Cox Foundation. The Cox Innovation Lab was unveiled with a grand opening ceremony held by Cox Communications and the United Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara County in Carpinteria on October 3 which included Super Bowl Champion, Author and Digital Literacy Champion Malcolm Mitchell.

Mitchell was joined by Tony Vallejo, Board Member, United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County, Das Williams, Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors, Representing District 1, Mónica J. Solórzano, City of Carpinteria, Councilmember Representing District 1, Esmeralda Estrada, Representing the Office of Congressmen Salud Carbajal, Geordie Scully, Representing the Office Senator Monique Limon, and Wade T. Nomura, City of Carpinteria, Councilmember At-Large.

Why It Matters

The donation is part of greater gifts from the James M. Cox Foundation and Cox Communications to open 11 additional Cox Innovation Labs in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Louisiana, Nevada and Virginia; develop STEM programming; and provide training for Boys & Girls Club staff this year.

The Cox Innovation Labs are the cornerstone of Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s Club Tech program, which provides students access to curriculum to advance their computer literacy skills and help bridge the digital divide for children without access to a computer or internet connection at home.

“This grant will allow us to offer a very diverse STEM program to our members,” said Michael Baker, chief executive officer for the United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County. “The ongoing relationship we have had with James M. Cox Foundation has been incredibly impactful for our organization.”

In Carpinteria the Cox Innovation Lab will give local Boys & Girls Club members the freedom to explore their interest in STEM while providing those without a computer or internet access a way to get connected and manage through distance learning. The lab includes laptop computers, furniture, 3D printers, Wifi and internet services provided by Cox.

A Longstanding Partnership

Cox’s partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America began in the 1970s and expanded significantly in 2004 with the launch of innovation labs, making 2024 a milestone year that celebrates two decades of growth and impact. Today, over 100 Cox Innovation Labs operate nationwide, benefiting thousands of kids and teens in Clubs across the nation each year.

“We are thrilled to celebrate this new lab and 20 years of innovation, thanks to the generosity and vision of the James M. Cox Foundation,” said Cox Communications Market Vice President Kirsten McLaughlin. “Every child deserves the opportunity to dream big, and as a longstanding partner of United Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara County. Cox remains committed to providing Santa Barbara the resources our community needs to help build a better future for the next generation.”

What’s Next

Cox and Boys & Girls Clubs of America will soon announce an exciting interactive campaign to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the labs right here in Carpinteria.

In addition, Cox continues to make great strides in expanding broadband access in the Santa Barbara region. Through community partnerships with organizations like Boys & Girls Clubs, Connect2Compete (C2C) and CARES Act funding, Cox is moving the needle on bridging the digital divide for families and students across the communities it serves.

