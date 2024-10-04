Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA – UC Santa Barbara Gevirtz Graduate School of Education celebrates the start of fall quarter with the debut of “What’s Brewing in Education & Applied Psychology” – an evening in a local brewery to tap into the latest research, presented in 8-minute talks, from Gevirtz School faculty.

The free event will be held at Night Lizard Brewery Company (601 State St., Santa Barbara) on Wednesday, October 16, 2024, from 6:30-8:30 pm. Presentations will begin at 7 pm, followed by a Q&A discussion.

“We invite the community to join us for an evening downtown, to meet our faculty, staff and students, and to learn more about how our research is advancing excellence and equity in education,” said Jeffrey Milem, Jules Zimmer Dean’s Chair of the Gevirtz School.

Speakers include four professors from the Gevirtz School presenting talks related to school psychology, counseling psychology, games for math intervention, and video for mathematics teacher learning.

Presentation titles and speakers for the 8-minute talks:

“Learning Differences Are Not Just Learning Disabilities: School Psychologists’ Role in Supporting High Ability and Twice-Exceptional Students”

Jon Goodwin, Associate Teaching Professor, Department of Counseling, Clinical & School Psychology

“Liberation in Practice: Collective Care for Black Communities”

– Nolan Krueger, Assistant Professor, Department of Counseling, Clinical & School Psychology

“Making Math Intervention Joyful and Engaging: Math Games in the Santa Barbara Unified School District”

– Rachel Lambert, Associate Professor, Department of Education:

“Beyond Observation: Leveraging the Power of Video for Mathematics Teacher Learning”

– Elizabeth van Es, Professor, Department of Education

While the event is free, attendees are asked to RSVP at https://bit.ly/4enefsR.

The Gevirtz Graduate School of Education offers masters, doctorates and teaching credentials from its Department of Counseling, Clinical & School Psychology; Department of Education, and Teacher Education Program. The school also offers three undergraduate minors in Education, Applied Psychology, and Science & Mathematics Education. For more info visit: www.Education.ucsb.edu