UC Santa Barbara Men’s Basketball Holds Free Clinic at Page Youth Center

The UC Santa Barbara Men’s Basketball team partnered with the Page Youth Center for a free clinic on Saturday afternoon.

The clinic served young boys and girls from first through sixth grade and lasted from 3-4:30 p.m. as the Gaucho players and coaches worked with the kids on skill development.

“We want to get out into the community, and we want to get to know the community. That has been an emphasis for us since we arrived seven years ago,” said UC Santa Barbara coach Joe Pasternak. “Our players teach the kids, and they probably enjoy it more than the kids.”

The UC Santa Barbara Men’s basketball season begins on Monday, November, 4 against San Francisco State.

The Athletic Department is offering an Early Bird Specials for discounted season tickets that can be purchased now.