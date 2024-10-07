First Annual Wildfire Art Contest

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA – As the climate changes and wildfires in California become more frequent, the Santa Barbara Fire Safe Council’s new education program is promoting resilience through art. The Wildfire Art Contest invites young artists aged 5-18 to express their creativity by drawing or painting a resilient landscape or ways to prepare their homes or families for wildfire.

Participants are encouraged to create an 8 x 10 drawing or painting using any medium of their choice. The contest is a unique opportunity to learn about wildfire resilience and raise awareness about the increasing wildfires in the region. It aims to help residents in Santa Barbara County to learn to live with fire.

The top entries will have the chance to win fantastic prizes through Visa gift cards, with values of $100, $50, and $25 for the first, second, and third-place winners.

The first annual contest provides a unique opportunity for young artists to showcase their talent and contribute to the important conversation about living with wildfires in California. Submissions are due October 30, and more information can be found at https://sbfiresafecouncil.org/contest/.

Funding for this project is provided by the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection’s (CAL FIRE) Wildfire Prevention Grants Program as part of the California Climate Investments Program. For further questions about the contest, contact Melissa Wilder, Education Manager, at mwilder@sbfiresafecouncil.org or (805) 220-9037 ext. 206.

About Santa Barbara County Fire Safe Council:

The Santa Barbara County Fire Safe Council (SBCFSC) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization with a mission to promote wildfire safety in Santa Barbara County through education and action. From 2021 to the present day, the organization has brought on seven full-time staff members, has been awarded 11 grants equating to $12.1 million dollars, and started 11 unique programs to promote wildfire safety in Santa Barbara County. The Board holds monthly meetings to offer a platform for community members to become active participants in facing the wildfire problem that Santa Barbara County faces. For further information, please visit sbfiresafecouncil.org.