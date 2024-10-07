Former Goleta City Councilman Roger S. Aceves Joins Board of Trustees at the South Coast Railroad Museum

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Goleta, CA – The South Coast Railroad Museum is excited to announce the appointment of Roger S. Aceves, a former Goleta City Councilman, to its Board of Trustees. Aceves, a well-respected public servant with deep ties to the Goleta community, brings decades of experience in leadership, public service, and advocacy to the museum’s governing board.

As a long-time supporter of local heritage and community initiatives, Aceves’ addition to the Board is expected to strengthen the museum’s efforts to preserve and celebrate Goleta’s rich railroad history.

“We are thrilled to welcome Roger to our Board of Trustees,” said Chris Roybal, Board President. “His dedication to the Goleta community and extensive background in public service make him an invaluable asset as we continue our mission to educate, preserve, and share the region’s railroad heritage.”

Aceves served on the Goleta City Council for 16 years, during which he was known for his strong advocacy for local issues, community development, and public safety. His leadership played a key role in several major initiatives that have positively impacted the Goleta area. Now, he is excited to apply his expertise to support the museum’s programs and initiatives.

“I’m honored to join the South Coast Railroad Museum’s Board of Trustees,” Aceves said. “The Museum is an essential part of Goleta’s history and culture, and I look forward to contributing to its growth and helping ensure it remains a vibrant educational resource for future generations.”

About the South Coast Railroad Museum

The South Coast Railroad Museum is open Saturdays and Sundays from 12 PM to 4 PM. Admission and parking are free; train rides are $3/person. Located at the historic Goleta Depot, the Museum is dedicated to preserving the legacy of railroading in the Goleta Valley and providing educational experiences for visitors of all ages. The museum offers a range of programs, exhibits, and community events designed to highlight the region’s railroad history and its impact on local development. To learn more, become a member, or make a donation, visit GoletaDepot.org.