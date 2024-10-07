In the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, the need to advocate for abortion rights has never been more urgent. California is a beacon of reproductive freedom, but let’s be clear: Reproductive rights are in peril in every state in America.

Unfortunately, not all of our elected leaders have demonstrated the commitment necessary in this fight. Santa Barbara City Councilmember Alejandra Gutierrez did not vote in the 2022 general election, a crucial moment for safeguarding reproductive rights in our state. While the majority of us joined together to pass Proposition 1 and enshrine abortion in our state constitution, Councilmember Gutierrez was missing in action. This absence raises concerns, especially given that the only Planned Parenthood health center in the city is located in her district.

That’s why Santa Barbara Young Democrats is proud to have joined Planned Parenthood Central Coast Action Fund (PPCCAF) in endorsing Wendy Santamaria for Santa Barbara City Council.

Wendy understands that reproductive freedom is a fundamental right, essential to the health and dignity of all individuals. As we move forward in this post-Dobbs era, we need leaders who will show up for our values and fight for our rights. Let’s choose a representative who will show up for us, ensuring that Santa Barbara remains a safe haven for all who seek reproductive care. Vote for Wendy Santamaria.