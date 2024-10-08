I’ve contacted SBPD about a hazard on the Mesa, and at their suggestion, S.B. Public Works Streets Division.

Entitled idiots do 50 in a posted 30 around a blind curve coming down Meigs above Red Rose. I’ve seen pedestrians almost killed. You take your life in your hands to make a legal left turn from Red Rose onto Meigs. If you get T-boned by some idiot, you could be killed or paralyzed. There’s always debris from accidents there.

Many drivers ignore the 30mph curve sign. If you slow down to 30 coming down Meigs around the curve, they get aggro and tailgate (also dangerous). Worse if you slow down enough to make the right onto Red Rose.

Someone is going to be killed, maimed or crippled. It’s a matter of time.

I called SBPD twice. They say they’ve given tickets, but I’ve lived here for 20 years and have never seen them out there. They told me they’ve known about it being a problem for years. They promise to escalate, but as far as I can tell, they never do. In any case, it’s not working.

S.B. Streets has blown me off my calls and emails for a month.

Suggestions I made:

Painted crosswalks with reflectors across Meigs at Red Rose & Dolores

Bigger 30 mph sign

Maybe drop it to 25mph so SBPD can give reckless driving tickets

“Radar Enforced”

“Pedestrian Crossing”

“Slow Down”

If none of that works, speed bump at Dolores.