Vote-By-Mail Ballots Now Being Sent to California Voters

Sacramento, Calif. – California county elections officials have begun mailing vote-by-mail ballots to each active registered voter. California voters can expect to see their ballots arriving in the coming days.

“Voting by mail offers California voters a convenient way to participate in our elections,” Secretary of State Shirley N. Weber, Ph.D. said. “As ballots begin to arrive, Californians should make a plan for how they will cast their ballot. Voting by mail allows California voters to complete their ballots in the comfort of their own homes and saves a trip to the polls on Election Day.”

California provides many options to vote including voting by mail, dropping ballots at drop-box locations, and voting at polling places or vote centers. “I encourage all active, eligible voters to make a voting plan so they can ensure their voice is heard,” added Weber.

The vote-by-mail ballot voting period begins as soon as ballots are in the mail. Voting by mail is easy. Voters can follow these five easy steps to vote their vote-by-mail ballot:

Complete it. Mark their choices on their vote-by-mail ballot.

Seal it. Secure their ballot inside the vote-by-mail ballot return envelope.

Sign it. Sign the outside of their vote-by-mail ballot return envelope.

Each voter should make sure their signature matches the one on their California driver’s license/state ID or the signature they provided when they registered to vote. County elections officials will compare the signatures before ballots are counted.

Return it. There are three ways voters can return a vote-by-mail ballot in the General Election:

By drop box—Drop off the completed vote-by-mail ballot at a secure official drop box in their county or anywhere in the state at any time between October 8 through 8:00 p.m. on November 5.

By mail—Place the completed vote-by-mail ballot into a mailbox. Ballots must be postmarked by November 5. No stamp needed!

In person—Drop off the completed vote-by-mail ballot at any polling place, vote center, or county elections office in the state by 8:00 p.m. on November 5. Voting locations will be available in all counties before Election Day. Voting locations offer voter registration, replacement ballots, accessible voting machines, and language assistance.

﻿

Track it. Sign up to receive updates on the status of their vote-by-mail ballot. Voters can track a ballot they have mailed or dropped off at a polling place, vote center, or drop box by signing up at: wheresmyballot.sos.ca.gov to receive text, email, or voice status alerts.

California voters can register to vote or update their voter registration online at: registertovote.ca.gov.

Voters who are unsure of their voter registration status can quickly check it online at: voterstatus.sos.ca.gov.

NOTE: The Secretary of State’s office does not issue, receive, or count ballots. Elections officials in each of California’s 58 counties print, process, and count ballots.

Information about county elections offices can be found at sos.ca.gov/elections/voting-resources/county-elections-offices

Upcoming California key deadlines and dates for the November 5, 2024, General Election can be found at sos.ca.gov/elections/upcoming-elections/general-election-nov-5-2024/key-dates-deadlines

A full California Complete General Election Calendar for the November 5, 2024, General Election can be found at elections.cdn.sos.ca.gov/statewide-elections/2024-primary/section-08-general-election-calendar.pdf