SDRI Celebrates a Successful 2024 Taste of the Vine Event

Sansum Diabetes Research Institute (SDRI) is thrilled to announce the success of its annual Taste of the Vine fundraiser, held at the picturesque Santa Barbara Historical Museum. This year’s event brought together community members, supporters, and diabetes advocates for an evening of fine dining, live entertainment, and a spirited live and silent auction – all in support of SDRI’s groundbreaking research and innovative programs.

Guests enjoyed a delightful evening featuring exquisite culinary creations prepared by duo catering & events, and over 20 top-tier purveyors pouring the region’s finest wines, spirits and beers.

A highlight of the evening was a moving speech by Dr. Ashley Thorsell, Endocrinologist and Research Physician, who spoke passionately and candidly about her journey of overcoming the challenges posed by type 1 diabetes. Her story resonated deeply with attendees, underscoring the importance of ongoing support for diabetes research, education, and clinical care at SDRI.

“We are deeply moved by the generosity of our guests, sponsors, and local purveyors,” said Wendy Thies Sell, Taste of the Vine Co-Chair and SDRI Board Trustee. “This event would not have been possible without the collective efforts of everyone involved. Together, we are making a significant impact to reduce the burden of living with diabetes.”

“The energy and enthusiasm at this year’s Taste of the Vine were truly inspiring,” shared Tamara Free, Taste of the Vine Co-Chair. “It is a testament to community’s commitment to supporting SDRI’s vital research and programs. We are so grateful to everyone who contributed to the success of this evening.”

The generosity of our sponsors, donors, and community members was evident throughout the evening. Thanks to their support, SDRI is able to continue its vital work, from pioneering new treatments to providing much-needed education and care for those living with diabetes. The funds raised at Taste of the Vine will directly impact SDRI’s ongoing research and community programs, furthering our mission to improve lives and advance the understanding and treatment of diabetes.

SDRI extends its deepest gratitude to all attendees, sponsors, volunteers, and partners who made this year’s Taste of the Vine a resounding success.