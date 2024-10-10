18th Annual Santa Ynez Chumash Culture Day Open to the Public Featuring Native American Singing and Dancing

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA YNEZ, CA — October 7, 2024 — The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians will host California-style Native American singing, dancing, food and games at the 18th annual Santa Ynez Chumash Culture Day from noon – 9 p.m., Saturday, October 19, at the corner of Highway 246 and Meadowvale Road in Santa Ynez.

The free event is open to the public and all ages are welcome. There will also be native vendors, food booths and basket-weaving demonstrations.

“We’re excited to have our fellow California-based tribes and the broader community join us for traditional song, dance and culture at our 18th annual Santa Ynez Chumash Culture Day,” said Nakia Zavalla, Cultural Director for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians. “These meaningful events are fundamental to preserving our culture and heritage.”

The event begins at noon with an opening prayer and will be followed by the honoring of an elder. California-style Native American singing and dancing will take place from 1-5 p.m. and again following a dinner break from 6-9 p.m.

A traditional handgame tournament will start at 7 p.m., with teams competing for prize money. First place is $1,500, second place is $1,000 and third place is $500.

Santa Ynez Chumash Culture Day is sponsored by the tribe’s Elders Council and the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians’ Culture Department. The Elders Council is a division of the tribal government that is responsible for preserving cultural resources and maintaining the tribe’s heritage, history and traditions. For more information, call Tribal Administration at 805-688-7997.

The Santa Ynez Indian Reservation is located in Santa Barbara County and was established and officially recognized by the federal government on December 27, 1901. Today, the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians remains the only federally recognized Chumash tribe in the nation. The tribe is a self-governing sovereign nation and follows the laws set forth in its tribal constitution.