6th Annual The Artist’s Table Art Show Raises Funds for SB Museum of Natural History 

• Sat, Sep 28–Sun, Oct 13, 10:00 AM–5:00 PM

• Included in paid Museum admission

• Features fine art paintings by 15 local artists

• 50% of sales support the Museum’s education programs

• More information at sbnature.org/artshow



SANTA BARBARA, CA— From Saturday, September 28 to Sunday, October 13, the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History will host its 6th Annual The Artist’s Table Art Show, a fundraiser for Museum education programs. Curated by local gallery owner Diane Waterhouse, the two-week-long exhibition, held in the Museum’s Courtyard Gallery, will showcase works by 15 celebrated local artists. The collection spans plein-air, landscape, figurative, and still life paintings, with this year’s event uniquely introducing abstract artwork into the mix, broadening the artistic representation on display.

Featured Artists:

• Rebecca Arguello

• Ann Shelton Beth

• Bryson Bost

• Camille Dellar

• Rick Delanty

• Kevin Gleason

• Derek Harrison

• Wyllis Heaton

• Ray Hunter

• John Iwerks

• Craig Nelson

• Jordan Pope

• Frank Serrano

• Rick Stich

• Ralph Waterhouse

Waterhouse shares, “It is an honor to again curate The Artist’s Table to support the Museum’s education programs. This year is particularly special, as we introduce abstract works alongside the landscape paintings that capture the beautiful essence of our city and coast—a visual feast for all art lovers.”

The art show takes place in the Museum’s Courtyard Gallery and is included in paid Museum admission (Members are always free). Fifty percent of the proceeds from art sales will directly support the Museum’s mission to connect people with nature, particularly the thousands of schoolchildren served each year.

The exhibit closes this weekend on Sunday, October 13, so don’t miss the chance to take home a beautiful piece of artwork while supporting the Museum’s vital education programs.

For more information, visit sbnature.org/artshow.

About the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History

Inspiring curiosity for over 100 years. Founded in 1916, the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History inspires a thirst for discovery and a passion for the natural world. The Museum seeks to connect people to nature for the betterment of both, and prides itself on being naturally different. For more information, visit sbnature.org.