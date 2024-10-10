71,008 Students Participate in California Student Mock Election

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Sacramento, Calif. – Yesterday, 71,008 students, representing 235 schools and community organizations, cast their ballots in the 2024 California Student Mock Election.

In a partnership with the Superintendent of Public Instruction, the Secretary of State’s office hosted the 2024 California Student Mock Election on October 8, 2024. The Secretary of State’s office provided schools with mock election ballots, voter information guides and other materials designed to promote voting and civic engagement among students across the state. Students cast their votes for President/Vice President, U.S. Senate and California’s ten ballot measures that will appear on the November 5, 2024, General Election ballot.

﻿According to the students participating, Kamala D. Harris would be elected President, Adam B. Schiff would represent the state in the U.S. Senate, and all of the ten ballot propositions would become law.

“Young people have the potential to be a powerful force in elections. Our Student Mock Election is preparing young Californians across the state to become active voters,” Secretary Weber said. “Even though most students will not be old enough to cast a ballot this November, they can still gain valuable experience researching candidates and discussing ballot propositions with their peers and teachers. Young people have the potential to be a powerful force in elections. The Secretary of State’s office has been proud to work with educators and elections officials across the state to prepare the next generation of Californians to become regular participants in our democracy.”

The results for the 2024 California Student Mock Election may be viewed here: studentmockelection.sos.ca.gov/StateWideElectionResult/StateWide