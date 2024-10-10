Goleta has been an incorporated city since 2001. For much of that time it has had able and energized leadership from Mayor Paula Perotte. Paula from the start established an open government environment and for every major issue that came up there would be public hearings and community involvement.

She helped form a public engagement commission which would examine citywide issues and make recommendations to the council. She shied away from making decisions on her own without council or community input.

Most recently the council began a project to shape environmental justice policies to ensure that everyone had access to clean air and water, land and other resources. There will be a survey in English and Spanish followed by an open house at the community center to explain these policies. Goleta will be well served to continuing these policies under Paula’s leadership.

In maintaining this open engagement with the public Paula has earned, and deserves another term. A vote for Paula Perotte will maintain the open, credible access to government that we all value.

Margaret Connell served as Goleta’s mayor in 2001 and 2012.