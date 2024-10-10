Dos Pueblos Flag Football Defeats Santa Barbara 41-12 on Senior Night

Despite a myriad of potential distractions the Dos Pueblos High flag football team delivered a laser focused performance in its regular season finale

Liliana Rodriguez tossed four touchdown passes as the Chargers made a statement on senior night with a 41-12 victory over rival Santa Barbara at Scott O’Leary Stadium.

“It sure felt like we executed at a really high level,” said Dos Pueblos coach Doug Caines. “There were all kinds of reasons to not be locked in. I challenged them to lock all the way in and they answered that.”

Dos Pueblos had everything from PSAT’s to Senior photos scheduled on Wednesday, but still took an early lead with a beautifully executed hook and ladder play. Rodriguez connected with Taylor Grant who lateralled the ball to Kacey Hurley for a nine-yard touchdown scamper.

The ensuing one-point conversion on a pass from Rodriguez to Grant put the Chargers ahead 7-0 with just over ten minutes remaining in the first half.

After a Ruby Streatfield interception,Dos Pueblos extended its lead to 14-0 with a 37-yard pass from Rodriguez to freshman Kindah Ahmad-Reda.

However, Santa Barbara responded with an eight-play drive that was capped off by a nine-yard touchdown pass from Dayzia Mendoza to Ale Alcocer, cutting the Dons’ deficit to 14-6.

One of the crucial plays of the game came in the waning seconds of the first half when Rodriguez tossed a five-yard touchdown pass to Ruby Streatfield with just 14 second remaining. The late touchdown put the Chargers ahead 21-6 at halftime.

“There was no quit in our team, they just made more plays than us,” said Santa Barbara coach Travis Manach. “It’s a well coached, disciplined team over there that’s well prepared. We put in a lot of work this week, but it didn’t really pan out.”

In the second half, Dos Pueblos extended its lead to 28-6 on a three-yard pass from Rodrigeuz to Streatfield with 21 minutes remaining.

The Chargers flashed their depth as the game went on. Freshman quarterback Hannah Remick tossed a touchdown to junior Anya Newton with 15 minutes remaining in the game..

The lone Santa Barbara touchdown of the second half came on a eleven-yard pass from Mendoza to Elina Stump that cut the Dons’ deficit to 34-12. Dos Pueblos closed the scoring with 4:50 remaining on a 15-yard pass from Rodriguez to Brooklyn Hedricks.

With the victory Dos Pueblos (14-4 overall, 5-2 Channel League) earned the No. 2 seed in the Channel League tournament. The Chargers will host Buena on Monday. Santa Barbara (8-6, 4-3) is the No. 4 seed and will host Oxnard.