Dream Foundation Hosts its Second Annual No Gala Gala 

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, Calif. [October 10, 2024] Following the success of last year’s non-event, Dream Foundation will host its second annual No Gala Gala, Sunday, October 13th – Sunday, October 20th. Supporters will be invited to stay home, bid on an online auction featuring luxurious vacations and priceless must-haves, purchase an opportunity drawing ticket for a chance to explore Napa Valley in style, as well as give to help make Dreams come true for terminally-ill adults across the country and Puerto Rico.

With no limits and no dress code, the No Gala Gala is the perfect way for everyone everywhere to help make Dreams come true, especially as 100% of funds raised will grant Dreams throughout the coming months.

Auction highlights include a one-on-one session with Emmy Award-winning animation artist Andy Suriano in Los Angeles or virtually via Zoom, an exclusive dinner prepared by Duo Catering & Margerum Tasting Room for ten guests in Santa Barbara, a stay at the famed Hotel Le Toiny on St. Barth’s, including lunch at island favorite Sella St. Barth, a Ball Kid experience for four plus four additional tickets to a 2025 season L.A. Football Club match, premium seats and a VIP on-field experience with the Chicago White Sox including the coveted opportunity of throwing out the first pitch at a 2025 season game, a tour for twelve with a picnic lunch at a sustainable seafood farm on an iconic Santa Barbara ranch, priceless sports memorabilia from the Los Angeles Rams and Philadelphia Eagles, and so much more.

While the event is imaginary, the need is real. Visit www.dreamfoundation.org/NoGala for more information about how to give, bid, and help bring final Dreams to life for terminally ill adults.

Dream Foundation extends a heartfelt thank you to their generous 2024 No Gala Gala sponsors: Legacy Sponsor – Southwest Airlines, Memory Sponsors – Troy Cox & Adeo Alday; Kenny & Elizabeth Slaught, Reunion Sponsor – Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, Joy Sponsor – Louise & Tim Casey, Dream Sponsors – Robin & Roger Himovitz; Mario Muredda; Sheryl Zimmerman & Philip Sloane; Zegar Family Fund, Honor Sponsors – Chad & Debbie Blomgren; Bob’s Discount Furniture; Jarvis Foundation; Sharon & Jeff Jordano; Deborah & Ivan Kallick; Montecito Bank & Trust; Anne Towbes, and Connection Sponsors – Hospice of Santa Barbara; Nancy Graham; Barry Levy; Sheri Smith.

Dream Foundation also recognizes and thanks its 2024 No Gala Gala auction in-kind sponsors: Alaska Airlines; Anna Janelle Jewelry; Bar Le Cote; Bell’s Restaurant; Chicago White Sox; Clic; Colette Cosentino Atelier & Gallery; Rupa Dainer; Doen; Dos Pueblos Institute; Duo Catering & Events; Emily Joubert; Chris Freeman; George; Robin & Roger Himovitz; Homewood Suites by Hilton San Diego; Hotel Le Toiny; Hudson Grace; J. McLaughlin; J. Wilkes; Janine Cifelli Representation; Kimpton Canary Hotel; Laykin et Cie; Loquita; Los Angeles Football Club; Los Angeles Rams; Los Olivos Wine Merchant & Cafe; LOU Los Olivos; Mac’s Car Detailing; Maison K; Margerum Wine Company; Mate Gallery; Montecito County Mart; New Orleans School of Cooking; Palm Springs Aerial Tramway; Philadelphia Eagles; Sarah Johns Romo; Santa Barbara Sailing Center; Santa Barbara Symphony; Santa Barbara Together; Kenny & Elizabeth Slaught; Solage Resort & Spa; Andy Suriano; The Cultured Abalone Farm; The Inn at Mattei’s Tavern; The Tropicale Palm Springs; Tradewind Aviation.

About Dream Foundation

Dream Foundation, the only national dream-granting organization for terminally-ill adults, fulfills final Dreams that provide inspiration, comfort and closure at the end of life. With the support of a nationwide network of volunteers, hospices, healthcare organizations and committed donors, the organization has served more than 35,000 final Dreams over the last thirty years. Dream Foundation has Charity Navigator’s four-star rating—its highest—for sound and transparent fiscal management ensuring its donors and partners that their investment will be used wisely. Dream Foundation receives no state or federal funding, relying on individual and corporate donations. To support the mission, please visit DreamFoundation.org/donate.