Our voter pamphlets have arrived, and I’m reminded to write to you emphatically endorsing Goleta Mayor Paula Perotte and City Councilmember Stuart Kasdin (District 4) for re-election.

As a somewhat politically cynical, old geezer who’s been around the block a few times, I have to say that these two candidates have contributed to a well-run, inclusive, responsive, and modern city. Goleta’s demographics are changing fast and Mayor Perotte and Stuart Kasdin along with a hard-working city staff are doing their best to make Goleta a fine place to live. Running a city is an imperfect science and, well, sometimes mistakes can be made; but these two get my vote.

I’ve attended City Council meetings, mostly by Zoom, and heard many of the public comments, some of them actually polite. But the real work gets done daily, out of view, grinding away at getting a public project or two “shovel ready” or trying to get street and car campers out of neighborhoods and into shelters, getting some street repair accomplished, and trying, with increasing success, to get Goleta residents off their butts and involved in their own city’s future.

I’m sticking with these folks, and urge voters to give Mayor Perotte and Councilmember Stuart Kasdin another term in office. Above all, please register and vote. Many people in this world don’t get to.