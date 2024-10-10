Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA, October 8, 2024 –Hillside announces the receipt of a $16,000 grant from the Adams Legacy Foundation to purchase two beach wheelchairs for its non-ambulatory residents living with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The beach wheelchairs are fitted with balloon tires which can traverse sand.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, the first two residents of Hillside were able to take the new wheelchairs out for their inaugural ride. Emily and Pilar have lived at Hillside, which is just over a mile from Arroyo Burro Beach, most of their lives. However, like so many non-ambulatory individuals in our community, they have never had an opportunity to actually go onto the beach. The closest they have come is looking at the ocean from their wheelchair on the parking lot sidewalk.

With the assistance of their aides, Emily and Pilar made their way down to the water’s edge. Neither of them had ever had the chance to feel the sand on their toes or waves splash across their legs, something those of us who have the privilege of living in this area probably cannot imagine. It was all smiles from Pilar who couldn’t get enough of the waves as Emily enjoyed the cool ocean breeze on a warm fall day. Neither one wanted to leave but were reassured they would be able to come back again soon.

The Adams Legacy Foundation was created in 2006 by Peter and Rebecca Adams. Its mission is to use the power of nature to strengthen, nurture and heal the soul. The foundation understands how critical nature is for personal development and inner peace. For those living with intellectual and developmental disabilities, spending time outdoors is an integral part of Hillside’s “person-centered” care approach. Hillside Program Director Quinn Libardi, stated “These wheelchairs provide a new way to access nature, creating boundless sensory and enrichment opportunities to further each resident’s strength and independence.”

It can be easy for disabled people to feel isolated due to physical barriers and limitations. Establishing and maintaining a connection to everyday life with the broader Santa Barbara community is critical for Hillside residents, and our beaches are a large part of that. The beach wheelchair grant provided by Adams Legacy Foundation will provide life-changing experiences for the 58 residents of Hillside by allowing the healing power of nature to touch them, and to feel a part of something bigger than themselves.

For information about supporting Hillside and the residents, please visit www.hillsidesb.org or contact Cheryl Sweeney, Chief Development Officer at csweeney@hillsidesb.org or 805-687-0788 x123.