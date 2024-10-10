I grew up in the South, and I am old enough to remember the water hoses, ax handles, dogs, and billy clubs used on civil rights demonstrators of all ages. The Governors of those earlier times who arrogantly threatened violence were idolized.

Coming up toward the present, we all know what a noose stands for, and it was held aloft by supporters of Trump on January 6, 2021.

History now repeats itself. Trump is idolized by his followers who cheer as he calls on them to prepare to be “really violent” and brags about the power he will have over any kind of action that he opposes.

In order to prevent this repetition of the horror show, we must vote to defeat Trump, no matter what else you think about him.