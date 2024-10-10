Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara Wins Prestigious NAHRO National Awards

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA, October 10, 2024 – The Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara (HACSB) has received two Awards of Merit from the National Association of Housing and Redevelopment Officials (NAHRO) during the 2024 NAHRO National Conference. These distinguished awards recognize HACSB’s dedication to the local community, showcasing its innovative approaches to affordable housing and its impactful programs aimed at supporting youth.

Award-Winning Projects

Vera Cruz Village: The Vera Cruz Village development stands as a beacon of hope for Santa Barbara’s homeless population. Originally slated as a market-rate development, HACSB seized the opportunity to convert the project into a fully affordable housing community. Despite challenges such as significant inflation and high development costs, Vera Cruz Village now provides 28 previously homeless individuals with permanent housing with onsite supportive services in the heart of downtown Santa Barbara. This success underscores HACSB’s dedication to creating affordable housing solutions in an area where available space is scarce, and costs are high.

Preparación, Bienestar y Cultura (PBC) Summer Program: The PBC Summer Program, designed for HACSB high school students, offers a five-week enrichment experience focusing on college readiness, mental well-being, and cultural empowerment. In collaboration with local organizations such as Cal-SOAP, Mental Wellness Center, AHA SB!, and Domestic Violence Solutions, HACSB provides students with workshops, activities, and field trips designed to foster academic growth and personal empowerment. The program’s focus on holistic well-being and cultural identity helps students navigate their educational journey and prepare for future success. This program has also been nominated for NAHRO’s Award of Excellence.

“These awards highlight our mission of transforming lives through affordable housing and empowering programs,” said Rob Fredericks, Executive Director of the Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara. “We are honored to receive this recognition and remain committed to developing homes and programs that positively impact our community.”

HACSB’s initiatives are vital in addressing the housing challenges faced by many families in Santa Barbara. With a focus on innovation and collaboration, HACSB is committed to developing programs that meet the evolving needs of the community. In a time when access to affordable housing is more critical than ever, HACSB is paving the way for meaningful change and support for those in need.

About the Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara

The Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara (HACSB) is dedicated to creating safe, affordable housing opportunities for low-income families and individuals in Santa Barbara. Through innovative partnerships and programs, HACSB addresses the needs of the community, offering housing and supportive services to those in need.

About NAHRO

The National Association of Housing and Redevelopment Officials (NAHRO) is a professional membership organization that promotes affordable housing and sustainable communities through advocacy, research, and the exchange of knowledge. The NAHRO Awards of Merit recognize outstanding achievement in housing and community development programs across the United States.

For more information, visit the Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara’s website at [www.hacsb.org](http://www.hacsb.org) or NAHRO’s website at [www.nahro.org](http://www.nahro.org).