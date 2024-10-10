IVCSD Needs Your Feedback on Mobility & Parking Action Plans by Nov. 1st

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Isla Vista, CA – After nearly three years of extensive research, outreach, and community engagement, the Isla Vista Community Services District (IVCSD) is excited to announce the release of the draft Community Mobility Plan and Parking Action Plan—the first of their kind for Isla Vista. These plans, developed in collaboration with residents, local stakeholders, and experts, aim to transform the future of transportation and parking in the community. The Community Mobility Plan is funded by a grant from the California Air Resources Board and the Parking Action Plan is a partnership between UCSB, the County of Santa Barbara, and IVCSD.

Since November 2021, the IVCSD has been actively engaging with the public through a variety of channels, including tabling, canvassing, surveys, focus groups, stakeholder meetings, pop-up events, town halls, social media, workshops, and lighting walks. This feedback-driven approach has helped shape the draft plans, ensuring they reflect the unique mobility needs and preferences of Isla Vista’s residents. Over 1,500 people participated in this process.

The drafts provide a comprehensive overview of the community’s transportation and parking landscape, identifying current challenges and proposing tailored solutions. Key components of the drafts include:

An in-depth evaluation of unmet needs within the community, identifying where changes are most necessary. Draft Recommendations: The plans offer practical solutions to improve mobility and address parking concerns in a phased approach. Some examples from both the draft recommendations include: Installation of traffic calming measures and enforcement of speed limits to address high vehicle speeds, erratic vehicle behaviors, and vehicles that speed past stop signs. One-way vehicle traffic with protected or contra-flow bike lanes to safely accommodate cycling traffic. Feedback was received for Del Playa Drive, Sabado Tarde Road, and Embarcadero del Mar. Designated loading zones for commercial truck drivers and specifications of delivery hours for large commercial trucks in certain areas of Isla Vista. Clearer road markings and traffic signals at intersections for cyclists to improve safety for both those riding and those walking. Implementing a parking compliance program to ensure existing regulations are followed for safety and mobility, such as not blocking driveways, crosswalks, fire hydrants, bus stops, bike lanes, and red curbs. Evaluating options for Camino Majorca to enhance mobility and safety. Adding parking space delineators near driveways. Developing a Residential Permit Parking Program to alleviate parking pressures. Considering street sweeping parking regulations to improve cleanliness and access.

The community is encouraged to review the draft action plans and share input by November 1st, 2024. The final drafts are scheduled to be presented for adoption by the IVCSD Board of Directors on November 12th, 2024. Adoption of the plans does not automatically implement any of the recommendations.

To view the draft plans and submit your feedback, visit draft plans here and fill out the Feedback Form. Submit your feedback by November 1st, 2024.

“These plans reflect the hard work and thoughtful input of our entire community. Now, as we prepare to move from planning to action, we need your feedback to make sure we’re addressing the needs of everyone in Isla Vista,” said Jonathan Abboud, IVCSD General Manager.

For more information on the Community Mobility Plan and Parking Action Plan, visit our website: Community Mobility Plan & Isla Vista Parking Study