October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month: C.A.R.E.4Paws’ Safe Haven Program Empowers Domestic Abuse Survivors to Seek Help by Providing Refuge for Family Pets 

Santa Barbara County, Calif., October 9, 2024 – Every minute of every day, 24 people in the United States suffer abuse by an intimate partner. Domestic violence is rampant across all U.S. communities, and it includes abuse toward family pets. Thankfully, Domestic Violence Awareness Month sheds light on the staggering abuse statistics along with the urgent need for solutions, help, and hope, like C.A.R.E.4Paws’ Safe Haven program. Since 2020, Safe Haven has provided a lifeline for Central Coast pet families exposed to domestic violence by offering anonymous, temporary refuge for dogs and cats, ensuring that people can leave an abusive situation without having to worry about the well-being of their beloved companion animals.

Studies show that an astonishing number of survivors stay an average of two years longer if there’s a family pet involved, and many return to their abusers because they worry about the animal they left behind. For good reason! Abusers often harm or kill an animal to control other family members and prevent them from speaking up and leaving. In surveys of women entering domestic violence shelters, as many as 85 percent reported that their pets had been threatened, tortured, or killed by their partners. Safe Haven, in partnership with agencies such as Domestic Violence Solutions for Santa Barbara County, provides a way for survivors to leave with their beloved companion animals until their loving family members can get back on their feet.

“Domestic violence affects people of all socioeconomic backgrounds and education levels,” says C.A.R.E.4Paws’ Cofounder and Executive Director, Isabelle Gullö. “There are so many reasons and complicated scenarios that make it hard, or even impossible, for survivors to leave. We don’t want fear for a pet left behind to be one of them.”



Since 2024, Safe Haven has supported dozens of pet families, encouraged by statistics that show that return rates to abusive partners are significantly lower for women and children with animals. The unconditional love, loyalty, and emotional support animals offer can give people the strength and courage to create change and keep moving forward.



Pets enrolled in Safe Haven are sheltered with love and receive pet food, bedding, toys, and crates. They also have access to free behavioral training, spays/neuters, vaccines, and other veterinary care, as needed.

Right now, C.A.R.E.4Paws is asking for donations to support Safe Haven and recruiting foster homes to prevent suffering and help ensure that pets can stay with their people for life. To donate, visit care4paws.org/donate. Apply to be a foster here.

Survivors in immediate danger should call 9-1-1. Local law enforcement works closely with Safe Haven to ensure the safety of pets in crisis situations. For those already connected with agencies like Domestic Violence Solutions or the District Attorney’s Office Victim-Witness Assistance Program, an agency advocate will serve as the link to C.A.R.E.4Paws. Survivors can contact C.A.R.E.4Paws for support or more information at 805-335-7524 or email safehaven@care4paws.org.

About C.A.R.E.4Paws

C.A.R.E.4Paws—short for Community Awareness, Resources & Education—works to reduce pet overpopulation and improve pet family welfare. Its critical services include free and low-cost spays/neuters, veterinary care and vaccine events in C.A.R.E.4Paws’ mobile veterinary clinics; distribution of pet food and supplies; support for pet families exposed to domestic violence through Safe Haven; Paws Up For Pets humane education; and Pet Emergency Training (P.E.T.) for First Responders. C.A.R.E.4Paws has worked in Santa Barbara County since 2009, and in 2022, the nonprofit expanded its mobile clinic services to San Luis Obispo County. To learn more or to make a contribution, visit care4paws.org.

