Official Secure Ballot Drop Boxes Now Available Throughout Santa Barbara County

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.)– Santa Barbara County elections officials have announced that 30 official ballot drop boxes are now available in the County for the upcoming Presidential General Election.

“The ballot drop boxes provide a secure and easy way to return a completed and signed ballot,” says Joe Holland, Santa Barbara County Registrar of Voters. “I encourage voters to use an official drop box to return their ballot; drop box locations are listed in the voter’s guide and on the Elections Office website, sbcvote.com.”

All registered voters will receive their ballot in the mail in early October. Voters are encouraged to vote their ballot and return it early before Election Day, November 5th. Drop boxes are available 24 hours a day, beginning Monday, October 7 until 8 p.m. on Election Day, November 5. A list of drop box locations can be found online.

“Using the ballot drop box ensures that the ballot will arrive at the Elections Office to be processed and counted timely,” added Holland.

If a voter does not receive their ballot, they should contact the Santa Barbara County Registrar of Voters office at 800-722-8683.

Voters may mail their ballot with no postage required, postmarked by Election Day, November 5. The United States Postal Service advises voters to mail their ballots early to reach the elections office in time to be counted.

Ballots may also be returned to the County Elections offices in Santa Barbara and Santa Maria or to a polling place on Election Day.

To make address and other updates to voter registration, or for eligible citizens to register to vote, go to registertovote.ca.gov. Voters can verify the accuracy of their voter registration at sos.ca.gov/elections/registration-status or sbcvote.com.

Santa Barbara County Elections can be reached at sbcvote.com or by calling 800-722-8683.