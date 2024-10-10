Santa Barbara First Responders Mourn the Loss of Retired Fire Captain Anthony “Tony” Pighetti

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA – October 9, 2024

The first responder community of Santa Barbara County, the state and nation, is mourning the loss of Anthony “Tony” Pighetti, a retired Santa Barbara City Fire Captain and pioneer of first responder peer support and mental wellness programs with local, regional, and international reach.

Just after 10 p.m. on October 8, 2024, Pighetti was reported missing by family members. He had left earlier in the evening to go paddle boarding in the water off Miramar Beach in the Montecito area. When he did not return before nightfall, family members called the authorities. Local law enforcement, fire resources, Santa Barbara City Harbor Patrol and the United States Coast Guard initiated an extensive search operation. Search efforts continued overnight. Pighetti was located by Coast Guard members early this morning, October 9, 2024. He was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital where despite efforts to resuscitate him, he passed away shortly after 9 a.m.

Pighetti was born in Illinois on April 22, 1965. He graduated from San Marcos High School and began his career with the Santa Barbara City Fire Department on April 23, 1990. His training was quickly put to use in June 1990 when he responded and spent several days assigned to the Paint Fire. In February of 1999, he was promoted to Fire Engineer and in May of 2012, promoted to Fire Captain. He retired from the organization on December 20, 2019, after nearly 30 years of service.

Before retiring, he spearheaded the development of Peer Support for firefighters in Santa Barbara County. During his long career of responding to tragic and often gruesome emergencies, he understood firsthand how difficult it could be to compartmentalize emotions and not process those feelings in a safe, healthy manner. He made it his mission to change the culture of the fire service and first responder community, one where being vulnerable and talking about those tough calls was no longer taboo but rather, embraced and supported.

The Fire Chiefs Association of Santa Barbara County enlisted Pighetti as the Peer Support Team Coordinator for the entire Operational Area of Santa Barbara County. His efforts ensured that any local firefighter in need of mental health support is connected with trained Peer Support Team Members and skilled clinicians. He trained an extensive team of Peer Support Team Members from every local fire department to spot the signs of a firefighter in need of mental health support. Recently, he served as a Board Member of the One805 nonprofit organization to help raise funds for mental wellness programs for local first responders. At the state level, he worked with FireScope to develop a Peer Support program for first responders across California. In August 2023, he traveled to Maui as part of the response to the Lahaina Fire, supporting the many firefighters there who lost everything during that disaster. Long after his trip there, he remained in touch with that community of firefighters, supporting their healing and recovery process.

Tony was rarely seen without his endearing golden retriever, Donuts, who served as a trained therapy dog for Santa Barbara County. Tony and Donuts often responded to local incidents, offering first responders comfort and positivity during challenging emergency situations.

Tony is survived by his wife Andrea, son Josh and his wife Cammie and granddaughter Quincy; daughter Paige and her husband Dylan who are expecting a son this February; and son Jake and his fiancé Jenna; along with his loyal dog, Donuts.

Our first responder family and the City of Santa Barbara are grieving. We ask the community to respect the Pighetti family’s privacy. The Santa Barbara County Peer Support Team has been activated with support from regional partners to care for our members during this devastating moment.