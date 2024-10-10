Santa Barbara Public Library Selects Curtis Sittenfeld’s ‘Romantic Comedy’ as the Featured Title for Santa Barbara Reads 2024

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA – October 8, 2024

Santa Barbara Public Library (SBPL) has selected Romantic Comedy by Curtis Sittenfeld as the featured book for this year’s Santa Barbara Reads. From October 17 to November 15, SBPL will celebrate themes of love by hosting an exciting lineup of engaging programs and events for readers of all ages. SB Reads will feature book discussions, a romance author panel, an exhibition on the evocative art of romance novel covers, speed friending on Halloween, a Love Café for seniors, a workshop on building healthy relationships for teens, and Dork Diaries Day for youth.



At the SB Reads Kickoff on October 17, attendees can pick up a free copy of Romantic Comedy, Romance Novel Bingo card, use vintage typewriters to type one-of-a-kind love notes, and register for upcoming SB Reads book discussions and special events! Print copies of Romantic Comedy will be available in English and Spanish on a first come, first served basis while supplies last at all SBPL locations. Ebooks and digital audiobooks are available in English.



SB Reads Kickoff Event

Thursday, October 17

6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

1117 State St.

Santa Barbara, CA 93101



Program dates and details can be found on SB Reads 2024.

About the book

In Romantic Comedy, Sally Milz, a sharp-witted sketch writer for The Night Owls, has given up on love, opting instead for a fulfilling career and the occasional fling. But when her friend Danny starts dating a stunning actress, Sally pens a cheeky sketch mocking how “average” men often land beautiful women—while the reverse never seems to happen. Enter Noah Brewster, a charismatic pop star set to host this week’s show. Sparks fly as Sally and Noah connect creatively, but Sally can’t shake the feeling that life isn’t a rom-com, and someone like him would never date someone like her… or would he? Discover the unexpected in this story where love just might surprise you.



About Santa Barbara Reads

Each year, Santa Barbara Public Library distributes free copies of selected titles and aspires to engage our community by reading the same book at the same time in the hopes that readers will connect with one another. We invite participants to explore themes, participate in discussions, and examine the world from different points of view.



Santa Barbara Reads is funded through the annual support of the Santa Barbara Public Library Foundation.