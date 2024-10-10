Senator Limón Secured $1.6 Million in State Funding for Climate Projects in North County Santa Barbara

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(SANTA BARBARA) – On Wednesday, Senator Monique Limón presented $1.6 million in state funding to support a multitude of climate resilience projects throughout Santa Barbara County. This funding will support the Community Environmental Council’s Regional Climate Collaborative work, and multiple projects in partnership with the County of Santa Barbara and other community organizations.

“I have made it a priority in my time in the legislature to not only work to reduce climate emissions through legislation, but also to work on investing in proactive solutions and mitigations to climate change,” said Senator Monique Limón. “That is why I am proud to partner with the Community Environmental Council and the County of Santa Barbara to deliver not only critical funding that will support our community’s climate resiliency efforts, but support under-resourced neighborhoods facing the brunt of the climate crisis.”

“As climate threats like extreme heat and wildfire increase, it is critical that we empower communities to be prepared and protected from the impacts,” said CEC CEO Sigrid Wright. “We can come in with data and expertise, but communities know best how to implement solutions that help them adapt and build resilience to future threats.”

This funding was secured by Senator Limón in the California State Budget in partnership with the California Natural Resources Agency, to advance climate resiliency projects throughout the state. This funding will be used to support multiple projects in under-served communities and throughout the county of Santa Barbara. Specifically, funding will be made available to:



· The Guadalupe-Lompoc Climate Action Initiative

· City Governments for climate mitigation planning and the implementation of sustainability projects

· Local and regional community-based organizations to support community led-climate strategies



“I am grateful to Senator Limón for leading the efforts to secure this important funding for our community,” said Assemblymember Gregg Hart. “The Central Coast continues to experience environmental degradation and safety hazards intensified by climate change. This investment will empower local service providers to advance actions that reduce our region’s carbon footprint and enhance climate resilience.”

“The Guadalupe-Lompoc Initiative represents more than just climate resilience projects,” said Supervisor Joan Hartmann, whose district includes Lompoc Valley, “it’s about weaving together the social fabric of some of our county’s most disadvantaged communities.”

For more information on the Guadalupe-Lompoc Initiative, please visit their website.