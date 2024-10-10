United Way 27th Annual Red Feather Ball Honors Local Sisters and Sets New Fundraising Record  

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA, October 8, 2024 – United Way of Santa Barbara County’s 27th Annual Red Feather Ball raised over $370,000 to support programs in United Way’s Academic Achievement initiative, including the national award-winning Fun in the Sun summer learning program. This year’s gala, themed Soirée en Rouge, welcomed donors, supporters, and community members to celebrate the organization’s expansion of the initiative to serve additional students and families across the county.

Since 1997, the Red Feather Ball has provided an opportunity for donors to support local programs that continue to demonstrate significant impact on the academic trajectory of local students. Held at the Montecito Club in Santa Barbara on Oct. 4th, this year’s event also honored the event’s co-chairs and long-time supporters of United Way’s academic programs, Belle Hahn and Lily Hahn Shining. Both sisters received the Brighter Futures Award, highlighting their contributions to the programs in social-emotional learning and wellness.

“Over the last few years, these two individuals have shown a relentless commitment to United Way, our programs, and most importantly, the children and families we serve,” said Steve Ortiz, United Way’s president and CEO. “Our partnership with these sisters truly embodies what we strive for here at United Way – listening, connecting, and collaborating with engaged and passionate community members to generate local impact.’

At the gala, Ortiz also announced the naming of the Fun in the Sun’s summer learning program’s newest pillar: the Twin Hearts Wellness Program, an ode to the sister’s joint philanthropic legacy. The new name and program component pays tribute to their contributions in expanding the summer learning program’s social-emotional and wellness tools and learning opportunities.

The event was co-chaired by local sisters Belle Hahn and Lily Hahn Shining and recognized Truman Davies and Xorin Balbes as honorary event co-chairs. The event committee included Noemie Brish, Berfu Butler, Carolyn Fitzgerald, Alice Hampton, Julie Heider-Gray, Melissa Henderson, Erin Moy Vik, Holly Onak, Amber Ortiz and Vanessa Ringel.

Thanks to generous event sponsors like the Zegar Family Foundation, City National Bank, and other community organizations and individuals, 100% of event proceeds will benefit the children and families served through United Way programs like the Fun in the Sun and the United Learning Center, which provides after-school, one-on-one academic support and resources to young scholars. United Way celebrated extensive program expansion in 2024, providing services through its Fun in the Sun program to over 500 students and families countywide. The program also welcomed students as young as four-years-old for the first time in the program, expanding to serve children in Transitional Kindergartner through sixth grade.

The 27th annual Red Feather Ball exceeded fundraising expectations, setting a record for the fifth year in a row in total event proceeds. These funds will be used to support key program expansions as United Way’s key partnerships with school districts and community organizations continue to grow.

“Your raised hand this evening is more than a pledge of support. It is a symbol of potential, of partnership, and of our shared belief in the power of community,” concluded Ortiz. “Together, we will make sure that these children and families have access to these opportunities and together we will watch them thrive, ready to lead this next generation through and beyond whatever the future holds.”

To learn more about United Way of Santa Barbara County and its initiatives, visit www.unitedwaysb.org. To view the Fun in the Sun highlight video, visit unitedwaysb.org/FITS.

About United Way of Santa Barbara County

Since 1923, United Way of Santa Barbara County has been a key leader in local efforts to empower children, families, and communities through its own unique collaborative programs and initiatives, partnership convening efforts, volunteer development, and funding. United Way’s mission is to enrich the lives of children and families and build resilient communities by leading local programs and partnerships that improve school readiness and academic achievement, financial empowerment, and crisis response and recovery. To learn more, please visit unitedwaysb.org.