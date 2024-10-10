Volunteers Needed to Help Restore Ellwood Mesa’s Monarch Butterfly Habitat

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

The City of Goleta is calling on volunteers to roll up their sleeves and to join a volunteer planting at Ellwood Mesa. This conservation project will help restore the monarch butterfly habitat at Ellwood Mesa – one of the most significant winter sites for migrating monarchs in the Western United States. With populations in decline due to drought and storms, this effort aims to plant 800 trees and nearly 10,000 native plants to provide vital shelter for these iconic butterflies, and we need your help!

Volunteer Days – Saturday Mornings at 9:00 AM:

October 12, 19, 26

November 2, 9, 16, 23

How to Get Involved: Help plant a tree that will provide shade for monarchs and people alike for generations. Volunteers will meet at the Main Grove on Saturdays at 9:00 AM. Park at the Sperling Preserve (across from Ellwood Elementary) and allow 10-15 to walk to the Main Grove (meeting location may change – those who sign up will receive an email with any updates).

What to Bring: Comfortable shoes, a water bottle, sunscreen, snacks, and gloves (if you have them). Tools will be provided.

Learn More & Sign Up: Watch this inspirational video here, and sign up to volunteer here.

Team Up for Good: Groups (such as service clubs, faith groups, schools, etc…) are also encouraged to sign up to volunteer together. Community service hours for high school students can be provided.

About Ellwood Mesa: Ellwood Mesa has been facing challenges such as drought and storms, which have damaged the trees that monarchs depend on for shelter. This nationally significant restoration project will contribute to a healthier habitat for both monarchs and the community. For additional details, visit the project page: Ellwood Now – Work in Progress.

Contact: For additional information or to arrange a group volunteering opportunity, contact Melissa at melissa@legacyworksgroup.com.