Vote Guy Walker for SBCC
I’d like to take this opportunity to share why I’m supporting Guy Walker for SBCEO Board Member Trustee Area 4. Guy has a deep passion for quality education and instruction for our youth and has a firsthand understanding of the life-long value it provides. Our students and families deserve someone who is firmly committed to helping provide the necessary resources and opportunities for emerging generations to achieve excellence. Guy Walker is an exemplar in that regard and that is why he has my enthusiastic support!