The Goodland Coalition (TGC) was organized in 2011 by City of Goleta residents to preserve and protect urban agriculture and open spaces within City limits. TGC petitioners promoted an initiative for this purpose that resulted in Measure G2012 being placed on the ballot in November 2012 and passing with 71 percent voter approval.

Among the agricultural properties protected by this action was the 250-acre Bishop Ranch parcel, south of Cathedral Oaks Road, which a developer was eyeing as a site to be rezoned for 1,200 residential housing units.

Measure G2012 requires that, until December 31, 2032, a decision by the City Council to rezone any agricultural parcel of 10 acres or more within the city must be ratified by a vote of the people.

Goleta voters have an opportunity to extend the Measure G voter ratification provision for an additional 20 years, to December 31, 2052, by passing Measure G2024 on the November 5 ballot this year.

TGC encourages a “yes” vote on Measure G2024 to further protect local agriculture and the physical and mental health benefits these green zones provide for our community. As the saying goes, “Think globally, act locally.” Vote Yes on G.