Celebrate Santa Barbara Channel’s bounty and the commercial fishermen who harvest it at the 21st Annual Santa Barbara Harbor & Seafood Festival on Saturday, October 19. This free event lures seafood lovers to one of our community’s most cherished events. Timed to celebrate the opening of lobster season, the festival showcases fresh, regional seafood in addition to live music, maritime education, free boat rides, children’s activities, vessel tours, merchant goodies, and more. There’s fun to be had for all ages!

The Festival offers an interactive day for visitors and locals alike, reminding us that the Santa Barbara Harbor is a working harbor where more than 100 commercial fishermen land millions of pounds of seafood each year, adding $30 million to the local economy and beyond.



21st Annual Santa Barbara Harbor & Seafood Festival

Saturday, October 19, 2024

10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Harbor Way

Santa Barbara, CA 93109

Savor an abundance of sustainably harvested high-quality seafood. Meet fishermen face-to-face. Select local fresh-caught lobster, crab, and sea urchin “uni”. Visit specialty food booths for fish tacos, oysters, mussels, barbequed albacore, clam chowder, seafood paella, and more.

While Juan Dolor, Spencer the Gardner, and Cornerstone play live on the mainstage, peruse special festival memorabilia, shop for a variety of art, clothing, and other unique gifts, and enjoy free vessel tours aboard the Coast Guard Cutter Blackfin and the Tall Ship Mystic Whaler, as well as harbor boat rides aboard Celebration Cruises’ Azures Seas and Whisper, and SunSwept Sailing’s Kelpie.

The Santa Barbara Harbor & Seafood Festival is presented by the City of Santa Barbara Waterfront Department, Commercial Fishermen of Santa Barbara, Inc., and the Santa Barbara Harbor Merchants’ Association, along with various community partners and volunteers.

For additional event details and schedule, visit Santa Barbara Harbor & Seafood Festival – HarborFestival.org.