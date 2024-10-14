Become a Courthouse Docent

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

The Santa Barbara County Courthouse Docent Council welcomes prospective docents to join the 2025 Docent Training Program.

For over 50 years, docents have supported the cultural heritage and public appreciation of this world recognized building, leading visitors from all over the world on tours while supporting education and conservation.

The training program offers 10 weekly classes that begin in the first quarter of 2025. Prospective docents learn about the history and architecture of the Courthouse with a focus on the artisans, architects, and community leaders whose vision created this local, State and National Historic Landmark.

The training is led by Robert L. Ooley, FAIA, and Rodney Baker. Formerly the County Architect, Ooley’s extensive contributions to the Courthouse include oversight of major conservation projects and the National Historic Landmark designation of the building. He also serves as President of the Courthouse Legacy Foundation (CLF). Baker oversees conservation projects for the Docent Council and serves on the Board of CLF.

Interested in joining the Docent Council? Learn more and submit an application via the website, sbcourthouse.org. Those who apply early will receive an invitation to an informational meeting in November.