In this time of so many challenges and opportunities in our city, it’s important to have proven and experienced leadership. That’s why I’m supporting Paula Perotte for Mayor.

Paula has been on our city council for 14 years, including the last six as mayor. She has led our council in tackling extraordinary threats like oil spills, wildfires, and COVID. She also continually voted “no” on too-big projects like Hollister Village and has worked hard to increase the number of affordable units in any new projects.

And with the state’s demands for massive amounts of new housing, Paula has led the city response. First Goleta pushed back on the state’s unreasonable demands. Then, to avoid state penalties and other state sanctions, Paula worked with council to create a housing element the state finally certified.

Paula continued to fight for our city. She stood strong to oppose county’s rezoning the Glen Annie golf course. Then the county downsized the rezoning from the originally planned 1,500 units. As the development details emerged, Paula insisted that the county and the developer do the job right, commit to minimizing impacts, and not skip essential steps such as studying traffic and circulation impacts.

We need leaders who stand up to higher authorities, insist that they do the job right and not just roll over our little city. Thank goodness Paula has done that, again and again!