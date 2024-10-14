S.B. Sea Glass and Ocean Arts Festival Donates $3,000 to CIMWI

Oct. 11, 2024 (Santa Barbara, Calif.) — The Santa Barbara Sea Glass and Ocean Arts Festival is thrilled to announce a $3,000 donation to the Channel Islands Marine Wildlife Institute (CIMWI), thanks to the generous support of festival attendees. A portion of ticket sales was earmarked for this contribution, reflecting the festival’s commitment to environmental causes and marine conservation.

The donation will directly support CIMWI’s ongoing efforts to rescue, rehabilitate and release marine wildlife, as well as their important work in education and research. The local nonprofit plays a vital role in protecting the Santa Barbara area’s delicate marine ecosystem.

“We are incredibly grateful to the community for their enthusiastic participation in the Sea Glass and Ocean Arts Festival,” said Karen Clark, festival board member. “Their support not only makes this event possible but also enables us to give back to organizations like CIMWI, who are working tirelessly to protect our marine life.”

Santa Barbara Sea Glass and Ocean Arts Festival makes a donation to the Channel Islands Marine Wildlife Institute | Photo: Courtesy

The Santa Barbara Sea Glass and Ocean Arts Festival showcases stunning art and offers educational opportunities and creative activities for all ages. This year’s festival was a resounding success, drawing large crowds and showcasing the creativity and talent of over 40 artists.

About the Santa Barbara Sea Glass and Ocean Arts Festival: The Santa Barbara Sea Glass & Ocean Arts Festival is held annually on the second weekend in September. The festival showcases the work of talented artists and provides educational and creative opportunities.

About the Channel Islands Marine Wildlife Institute: The Channel Islands Marine Wildlife Institute is a nonprofit organization dedicated to conservation through marine mammal rescue, rehabilitation, research and education to promote ocean and human health.