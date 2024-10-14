Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society Presents an Immersive Journey Through Santa Barbara’s Past at “Picnic in the Cemetery” on Saturday, October 26

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Step back in time and experience history firsthand at Picnic in the Cemetery: A Live Historical Event on Saturday, October 26 from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM at the beautiful Santa Barbara Cemetery. Hosted by the Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society (SBCGS), this special event brings the stories of Santa Barbara’s past to life through performances by a talented mix of Society members and community actors portraying notable historical figures buried in the cemetery.

As part of this unique fundraiser, attendees will travel in small groups across the cemetery, stopping to listen as actors in full costume tell the fascinating stories of individuals who shaped Santa Barbara’s history. Each actor has contributed to the research, scripting, and performance, ensuring the stories are as authentic and engaging as possible.

What to Expect

Attendees should prepare for walking on uneven terrain and slightly hilly grounds, so comfortable shoes and sun protection are encouraged. Water will be available upon request at the start of the tour.

Following the cemetery tour, guests are invited to enjoy a picnic lunch provided by Country Meat Market & Catering at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints FamilySearch Center, located at 2107 Santa Barbara Street. Lunch is included with the tour, though lunch availability cannot be guaranteed for tickets purchased after October 18th.

Ticket Prices:

$25 for SBCGS members

$32 for nonmembers

Event Information:

Date: Saturday, October 26, 2024

Saturday, October 26, 2024 Time: 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM Location: Santa Barbara Cemetery, 901 Channel Drive, Montecito, CA 93108

Santa Barbara Cemetery, 901 Channel Drive, Montecito, CA 93108 Picnic Location: Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints FamilySearch Center, 2107 Santa Barbara Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93105

Ticketing & Registration

To purchase tickets and register for this fun event, please visit SBGen.org.

For more information, contact Outreach@sbgen.org.

Don’t miss this chance to immerse yourself in the rich history of Santa Barbara!

About the Genealogical Society

The mission of the Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society is to help people discover, document, preserve, and share their family histories in California, the United States, and around the world. The Society is an all-volunteer organization with over 500 members, and a 5,000 square foot genealogical research library featuring over 19,000 books and a computer lab with access to nine genealogical subscription websites. Annual memberships start at $40, please visit SBGen.org to learn more about membership benefits, events, presentations, or to become a member.