County & Community Environmental Council Receive $1.625 Million to Support Climate Resiliency in North County

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

From Left; Bottom: Alhan Diaz-Correa, Senior Climate Projects Associate, Community Environmental Council; Em Johnson, Director of Climate Resilience, Community Environmental Council; Christina Hernandez, Field Representative for State Assemblymember Gregg Hart First step: Malia Josephine, Climate Program Specialist, County of Santa Barbara; Garrett Wong, Climate Program Manager, County of Santa Barbara; State Senator Monique Limón; Sigrid Wright, Executive Director, Community Environmental Council; Steven Valle, Senior Administrative Analyst, City of Lompoc Second step: Katie Hershfelt, Communications & Marketing Director, Community Environmental Council; Alma Hernandez, North County District Representative for Supervisor Joan Hartmann; Ariston Julian, Mayor of Guadalupe; Rodney Loehr, Utility Conservation Coordinator, City of Lompoc Top row: Erika Weber, Executive Director, Guadalupe-Nipomo Dunes Center; Geordie Scully-Allison, Policy Consultant for State Senator Monique Limón; Cornelius Nuworsoo, Professor of City and Regional Planning, California Polytechnic State University; Jennifer Zacharias, Consultant, Community Environmental Council, Office of Senator Monique Limón, Garret Matsuura, Guadalupe Business Association

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – The County of Santa Barbara is partnering with the Community Environmental Council (CEC) to build climate resiliency in the North County communities of Guadalupe and Lompoc, by launching the Guadalupe-Lompoc Initiative (GLI). On October 9, 2024, Senator Monique Limón presented a $1.625 million check to the County and Community Environmental Council to support this effort.

The Guadalupe-Lompoc initiative is a multi-year collaborative effort that supports community-serving organizations and local governments across Santa Barbara County and the Central Coast with capacity building, planning, project development, and community engagement so they can address air quality, extreme heat, water supply, food security, and wildfire risk.

“I have made it a priority in my time in the legislature to not only work to reduce climate emissions through legislation, but also to work on investing in proactive solutions and mitigations to climate change,” said Senator Monique Limón. “That is why I am proud to partner with the Community Environmental Council and the County of Santa Barbara to deliver not only critical funding that will support our community’s climate resiliency efforts but support under-resourced neighborhoods facing the brunt of the climate crisis.”

The Guadalupe-Lompoc Initiative aims to achieve the following objectives:

· Develop a Climate Action Plan for the City of Guadalupe

· Conduct a feasibility study to enhance groundwater sustainability for the City of Lompoc

· Identify community-supported projects to enhance wildfire resilience in Lompoc Valley

· Expand Climate Resilience Education curriculum for youth and adults in Guadalupe

· Expand food access and resilience in Guadalupe and Lompoc

· Engage residents and businesses on strategies to address extreme heat and air quality issues

“The Guadalupe-Lompoc Initiative represents more than just climate resilience projects,” said Supervisor Joan Hartmann, whose district includes Lompoc Valley, “It’s about weaving together the social fabric of some of our county’s most disadvantaged communities.”

Guadalupe-Lompoc Initiative partners include the City of Lompoc, City of Guadalupe, Cachuma Resource Conservation District, the Guadalupe-Nipomo Dunes Center, Guadalupe Business Association, Collective Cultures Creating Change Lompoc, Central Coast Climate Collaborative, Santa Barbara County Wildfire Resilience Collaborative, LegacyWorks Group, Santa Barbara County Promotores Network, and Children and Family Resource Services.

For more information and updates about the initiative, visit www.countyofsb.org/guadalupelompoc