Westerlay Orchids and Albertsons Team Up Again to Support Breast Cancer Resource Centers with Sales of Pink Gemstone Orchids

Carpinteria, Calif. – (October 14th, 2024): Westerlay Orchids and Albertsons are once again joining forces to make a meaningful impact this Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Breast cancer accounts for around 30% of all newly diagnosed cancers in women, with over 300,000 women expected to be diagnosed with invasive breast cancer in 2024 alone. Westerlay Orchids and Albertsons support the fight against this disease together, donating $2 of every Pink Gemstone orchid sold at Albertsons to the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center Seattle division and The Stanford Cancer Research Fund. Fred Hutch is a world leader in cancer research, and donations help fund groundbreaking studies that aim to discover new treatments and cures. The Cancer Discovery Fund works towards defeating cancer through research, broader equity, and greater access to clinical trials.

“Almost everyone is affected by breast cancer in some way, with these staggering statistics. We’ve been proud to work alongside Albertsons to be able to provide a generous donation from these unique pink orchids,” says Westerlay president Toine Overgaag. “The Pink Gemstone is uniquely vibrant and a beautiful reminder of brightness, beauty, and hope.”

Westerlay Orchids is a third-generation family-owned orchid farm that knows the value of quality, connection, and caring for the environment. They grow 4 million orchids annually from ‘flask to finish’ in Carpinteria, California, selecting the best varieties from breeders worldwide, utilizing greenhouse technology, then packaging with care and providing after-purchase guidance to ensure longevity.

Westerlay offers delivery to commercial buyers, wholesalers, floral retailers, interior designers, and more in California, Arizona, Nevada, and the Pacific Northwest. For more information, visit www.westerlay.com.

About Westerlay Orchids:

Based in beautiful Carpinteria, California, Westerlay Orchids is proud to serve as Southern California’s largest commercial orchid grower. The company annually distributes over 4 million orchids directly to customers and local and national supermarket chains, as well as florists and designers. Westerlay Orchids is a pioneer in environmental and sustainability practices and regularly contributes to local schools, nonprofit organizations, and many other community causes. Visit www.Westerlay.com to learn more about the third-generation, family-run company.