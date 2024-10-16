Santa Barbara City College Hosts College Fair Night at Santa Barbara High School

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA – (Oct. 15, 2024) – On Wednesday, Oct. 30, Santa Barbara City College (SBCC) College Fair Night will connect local high school students with admission representatives from more than 70 postsecondary institutions, including in-state and out-of-state colleges as well as public and private universities. This is a great opportunity for students to engage in discussions about majors, course offerings, admission requirements, and college life while also receiving valuable information to guide their future educational paths.

The event is a collaborative effort between SBCC, Santa Barbara Unified School District, Carpinteria Unified, UCSB, CSUCI and many more.

EVENT Details:

SBCC’s College Fair Night at Santa Barbara High School

Date: Wednesday, October 30

Time: 6 – 8 p.m.

Location: Santa Barbara High School Gymnasium

Cost: Free and open to the public