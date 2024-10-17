Hearts Aligned Elects New Chairperson, Secretary, and Board Member

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Hearts Aligned, Inc, elects Colleen Magee-Sitolini as board chairperson, Lucy Kohansamad as board secretary, and Heather Sherman as member-at-large.

Hearts Aligned, Inc. recently elected Colleen Magee-Sitolini, RHIA, CHPS, CCS, COC, BCHH-C, to board chairperson. She previously served as board secretary. Magee-Sitolini has more than 30 years of experience in health information management, privacy and security, IT and HR in home health, hospice and acute care. She currently works per diem for VNA Health as a certified coder for Home Health.

Magee-Sitolini joined Hearts Aligned from its founding in 2021. Her youngest daughter had a congenital heart defect requiring surgery. “Having experienced her own daughter’s surgery and hospitalization as a toddler, she can relate to other parents dealing with their child’s critical illness. Her leadership skills are an invaluable asset to chair our board,” adds founder Vivian Solodkin.

Lucy Kohansamad was elected as board secretary. Born with duplicate kidneys and neurogenic bladder, she spent three years and had seven surgeries in Boston’s Floating Hospital for Children from ages three to six. Her young siblings were shuffled between grandparents and friends while her parents were dealing with what at that time was considered a terminal illness in their three-year-old daughter.

“Lucy understands the needs of critically ill children and how it affects the entire family. Her experiences made her passionate about helping families that are going through the heartbreak of a sick child,” according to Ms. Solodkin. “Lucy is a testament to how impactful a strong support system is for families and children going through the unthinkable.”

Heather Sherman, PT, DPT, PCS was elected as a Board member. As Head of Pediatric Therapy Services for Cottage Health, she has the unique advantage of overseeing and working with children in the acute care stage to their recovery and rehabilitation once discharged from the hospital. She is able to see firsthand what so many families go through during this critical period of their lives.



Ms. Sherman was born and raised in Santa Barbara, with a lifelong commitment to giving back to the children in her community. She received her doctorate in physical therapy with post doctorate work to become a pediatric specialist and trained at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. Her other degrees include Public Health Promotion and Economics & Business Administration which she hopes can be of assistance being a board member.



According to Heather, “I hope my experience and knowledge of the community in conjunction with my passion for serving children and families will assist Hearts Aligned with their mission to support families with a critically ill child.”

She joins Board members Vivian Solodkin (founder and executive director), Shannon Garton (treasurer), Dee Dee Nussmeier, Jonathan Pickert and Brigitte Welty (vice chairperson).

Hearts Aligned is a 501(c)3 non-profit serving low-income families in Santa Barbara County with critically ill children by providing financial assistance, family support and advocacy. Since its founding in 2021, it has served over 125 families. Hearts Aligned is filling a need in Santa Barbara County that cannot be found in any other non-profit organization in the area. For more information, please visit HeartsAligned.org.