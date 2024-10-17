Local Leaders Collaborate to Develop a Youth Workforce Pipeline in Lompoc

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

October 16, 2024–Lompoc, CA – In a landmark effort to empower local youth and create career pathways, a joint initiative is underway to develop a Youth Workforce Pipeline in Lompoc. This initiative is being spearheaded by Santa Barbara County Third District Supervisor Joan Hartmann, alongside key community partners, including the Lompoc Teen Center, Goodwill Mission Services’ Youth Workforce Development Programs, and Partners in Education (Santa Barbara County Education Office), among others. The goal of the project is to provide Lompoc youth with the tools, training, and resources they need to thrive in today’s workforce, ultimately building a bridge from education to employment. The collaboration aims to offer work-based learning opportunities, mentorship, and job training that align with the needs of local industries, ensuring students are prepared for in-demand careers.

On a recent episode of KCBX’s Central Coast Voices podcast, Supervisor Hartmann, Victor Alejandro Cortes (Lompoc Teen Center), and Celest Mendoza (Goodwill Mission Services) discussed the importance of youth workforce development in Lompoc. The episode highlights the impact of the project and the opportunities it creates for young people across the community. You can listen to the full podcast here: https://www.kcbx.org/podcast/central-coast-voices/2024-09-25/developing-lompocs-youth-workforce

This project has roots in the All About YOUth initiative, an annual event hosted by the City of Lompoc Public Library, which brings together local organizations, students, and community leaders to discuss their concerns and goals for equitable economic opportunities in Lompoc. For more information on the event, visit: https://www.cityoflompoc.com/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/6263/

For more information on the Youth Workforce Pipeline project or to get involved, please contact Victor Cortes at the Lompoc Teen Center at victor@lompocteencenter.org

The Lompoc Teen Center provides a safe space for at-risk teens (7th-12th grade) to achieve academic success and college readiness; empowering students to reach their full potential and become successful, independent young adults. Learn more at: lompocteencenter.org.

Goodwill Mission Services offers no-cost programs designed to help youth gain the skills and training they need to build a successful future. Through various programs, Goodwill Mission Services can help youth gain access to leadership opportunities, college prep services, supportive services, financial literacy, tutoring, and training opportunities. Youth may also be eligible to gain work experience, explore different careers, and develop skills all while being paid. Learn more at: https://gwvsb.org/youth-services.