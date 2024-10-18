Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Environmental historian and author Daniel Lewis will deliver a free illustrated lecture based on his book Belonging on an Island – Birds, Extinction, and Evolution in Hawai’i on Tuesday, November 19 at 7:00 pm in Fleischmann Auditorium at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History. A native of Hawai’i, Lewis will talk about extinct and endangered birds of Hawai’i, evolution, survival, conservationists and the concept of belonging. Birds discussed will include the Stumbling Moa-Nalo, the Palila, and the Japanese White-eye. He’ll also speak briefly about the birds highlighted in his most recent book, Twelve Trees: The Deep Roots of Our Future. This event is presented by the Santa Barbara Audubon Society.

Daniel Lewis is the Dibner Senior Curator for the History of Science and Technology at the Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanic Gardens and a writer and college professor. He writes about the biological sciences and their intersections with extinction, policy, culture, history, politics, law and literature.

Lewis serves on the faculty at the California Institute of Technology, where he teaches environmental history and humanities courses, as well as at the Art Center College of Design in Pasadena. He is also currently serving a five-year term as a commissioner on the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s Species Survival Commission and member of the Bird Red List Authority. Lewis is also the author of The Feathery Tribe: Robert Ridgway and the Modern Study of Birds and Iron Horse Imperialism: The Southern Pacific of Mexico, 1880-1951.

Courtesy of Chaucer’s Bookstore, books by Daniel Lewis will be available for purchase and signing at the event.

