Arts & Entertainment
Music

Best Of Winner DJ Darla Bea Creates a Spotify Playlist for Santa Barbara

Featuring Shows at the SB Bowl, Local Bands, Music from Fiesta Week and More!

Author Image By DJ Darla Bea
Fri Oct 18, 2024 | 4:32pm

DJ Darla Bea, 9-time winner of the Best Event DJ in Santa Barbara Award, has curated 4 hours of music associated with her hometown. Bands at the SB Bowl, music from Old Spanish Days-Fiesta Week, Brazilian Festival beats, Arts & Lectures movie nights, Local acts, celebrity songs! Tune into artists like Zach Gill, Spencer the Gardener, Timo Nuñez, P!NK, Jeff Bridges & Rebelution.

Sat Oct 19, 2024 | 05:35am
https://www.independent.com/2024/10/18/best-of-winner-dj-darla-bea-creates-a-spotify-playlist-for-santa-barbara/
Get News in Your Inbox

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.