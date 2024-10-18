Best Of Winner DJ Darla Bea Creates a Spotify Playlist for Santa Barbara
Featuring Shows at the SB Bowl, Local Bands, Music from Fiesta Week and More!
DJ Darla Bea, 9-time winner of the Best Event DJ in Santa Barbara Award, has curated 4 hours of music associated with her hometown. Bands at the SB Bowl, music from Old Spanish Days-Fiesta Week, Brazilian Festival beats, Arts & Lectures movie nights, Local acts, celebrity songs! Tune into artists like Zach Gill, Spencer the Gardener, Timo Nuñez, P!NK, Jeff Bridges & Rebelution.