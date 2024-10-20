To know why Paula Perotte is the right choice for Goleta’s mayor, all you have to do is visit her website, paulaperotte.com. You can read her story, learn her priorities, and see who’s supporting her.

Mayor Perotte has a long history of supporting sound environmental policies, such as opposing trucks carrying huge, dangerous quantities of oil on our roads, restoring Ellwood Preserve, and moving the city toward renewable energy. That’s why she’s endorsed by the Sierra Club. She’s committed to public safety, has voted to provide needed resources for our first responders to keep us safe, and is endorsed by local firefighters and the Deputy Sheriff’s Association. Her support for the needs of working people, from housing to jobs, has been recognized by The Central Coast Labor Councill’s endorsement. And just last week the Independent also endorsed her as the right person to keep leading Goleta.

As the old saying goes, “you can tell a lot about a person by the company she keeps.” The long lost of local and regional officials, community leaders, and organizations supporting Mayor Perotte reflects how widely she is valued for her work on behalf of our community and the rest of the county. See for yourself at https://www.paulaperotte.com/endorsements-2

Mayor Perotte has been a leader, working cooperatively with local, state, and federal officials to get things done for Goleta residents. We’re lucky to have the chance to re-elect her. Please vote for Paula Perotte!