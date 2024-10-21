California Secretary of State Shirley N. Weber, Ph.D., Reminds Voters of the Midnight Online Voter Registration Deadline for November 5, 2024 General Election 

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Sacramento, Calif. – California Secretary of State Shirley N. Weber, Ph.D., reminds voters that today, October 21, is the deadline for Californians to register to vote or update their voter registration in order to participate in the November 5, 2024, General Election. Voters who miss this deadline will still have the option of utilizing ‘Same Day’ voter registration but will have to do so in person at their county elections office or at any in-person voting location.

“The November 5, 2024, General Election will be a consequential election,” said Secretary of State Shirley N. Weber, Ph.D. “Online voter registration is quick and easy at registertovote.ca.gov. The website is mobile friendly, so you can even register to vote from your tablet or smartphone.”

Eligible citizens can register to vote or update their voter registration online at registertovote.ca.gov. The last day to register to vote for the November 5, 2024, General Election is October 21, 2024.

Voters who are unsure of their voter registration status can quickly check it online at: voterstatus.sos.ca.gov.

Voters can track their ballot by signing up at: wheresmyballot.sos.ca.gov to automatically receive text, email, or voice status alerts, including that their ballot has been received, counted, or needs to be corrected before their ballot can be counted.

“Same Day” Voter Registration Process after October 21

Eligible citizens who miss the October 21 deadline have the option to participate in the “same day” voter registration process at their local county elections office or any in-person voting location in their county. Californians who participate in same day registration will be asked to fill out a voter registration form and will be provided a ballot. These ballots will be counted once the county office has completed the voter registration verification process.

Voters can complete the “Same Day” voter registration process all the way through Election Day on November 5, 2024. Questions about the same day voter registration process should be directed to their county elections office.

Important Dates

Ballot drop-off locations opened on October 8, 2024. A complete list of drop box locations can be found on the Secretary of State’s Early Voting and Vote-by-Mail Ballot Drop-off Locations webpage at caearlyvoting.sos.ca.gov.

Vote centers open for early in-person voting in all Voter’s Choice Act counties beginning on October 26, 2024.

Mailed vote-by-mail ballots must be postmarked on or before Election Day and received by November 12, 2024.

Information about county elections offices can be found at sos.ca.gov/elections/voting-resources/county-elections-offices.

Upcoming California key dates and deadlines for the November 5, 2024, General Election can be found at sos.ca.gov/elections/upcoming-elections/general-election-nov-5-2024/key-dates-deadlines.

The November 5, 2024, General Election Calendar can be found at elections.cdn.sos.ca.gov/statewide-elections/2024-primary/section-08-general-election-calendar.pdf.