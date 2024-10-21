Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties is proud to announce that Joshua Ramirez recently shared his insights on the evolving use of artificial intelligence in the real estate business at the REimagine! Conference and Expo in Long Beach. The event was attended by over 8,000 real estate professionals and created by the California Association of REALTORS® as an educational platform.

Ramirez was joined by an exclusive panel of speakers, subject matter experts, and entrepreneurs. “It was an honor for me to be a part of this highly esteemed group and a huge opportunity for me to learn from my colleagues across the state who are driving our industry forward,” Ramirez said.

Ramirez is a marketing and sales expert in the Santa Barbara/Montecito area, where he grew up. Licensed since 2006, he and his team have built a strong reputation in the luxury market through their extensive experience and success.

“Real estate is always going to be about relationships, but technology has been positively impactful to my business in a variety of meaningful ways. I enjoyed sharing what I know with my colleagues and hope that my insights will help them grow. At the end of the day, it’s all about finding the most effective way to serve our clients and artificial intelligence is one of the best available tools for achieving that goal,” Ramirez noted.

Ramirez credits a portion of his technological expertise to his experience working as a director at a publicly traded technology company. Having also worked in marketing and a number of key roles in the tech industry in Sydney, Australia, he brings a fresh, innovative approach to marketing his clients’ homes and a global perspective.

“I truly believe that AI is the future and we leverage that in every way possible to enhance the client experience. This includes streamlining our processes, developing engaging marketing posts for social media, researching and creating photo captions,” Ramirez said. “AI is a very powerful, intelligent assistant, but it’s not a hands-off solution. I still review everything it does extremely carefully.”

Ramirez has a diverse professional background that also includes collaborating with renowned brands such as Sugarfina, Avon and Road Runner Sports, showcasing his capacity for delivering exceptional results. Together with his wife, he co-founded Princeton North in 2016, a creative marketing agency. She continues to run the business, which has forged successful partnerships with a range of local and international businesses.

“My clients deserve the best and her amazing leadership allowed me to step back and do what I do best—sell real estate,” explained Ramirez. “AI has simply freed up more time for me to spend with family and building relationships with my clients.”

Ramirez serves on the board of directors for the Music Academy of the West in Montecito, along with donating time and financial support for a variety of nonprofits. Finding joy in the balance between family and business, he cherishes quality time with his South African bride and two sons.

To learn more, visit JoshRamirez.com or call 805-455-9066.

